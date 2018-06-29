FILE - This Tuesday, March 7, 2017 file photo shows Christopher Steele, the former MI6 agent who set up Orbis Business Intelligence and compiled a dossier on Donald Trump, in London. No one has painted a more vivid or lurid portrait of a purported alliance between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia than Steele.
FILE - This Tuesday, March 7, 2017 file photo shows Christopher Steele, the former MI6 agent who set up Orbis Business Intelligence and compiled a dossier on Donald Trump, in London. No one has painted a more vivid or lurid portrait of a purported alliance between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia than Steele. PA via AP Victoria Jones
FILE - This Tuesday, March 7, 2017 file photo shows Christopher Steele, the former MI6 agent who set up Orbis Business Intelligence and compiled a dossier on Donald Trump, in London. No one has painted a more vivid or lurid portrait of a purported alliance between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia than Steele. PA via AP Victoria Jones

Nation & World

Some questions in Trump-Russia dossier now finding answers

By JEFF DONN AP National Writer

June 29, 2018 01:38 AM

An Associated Press review finds some truth but many open questions in the controversial dossier of campaign memos on a purported alliance between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.

The once-confidential memos, drafted by former British spy Christopher Steele, unleashed tales of cavorting prostitutes and conniving campaign aides on secret sorties with agents of the Kremlin. In the 18 months since the dossier's release, government investigations and reports, criminal cases, and authoritative news articles have begun to resolve at least some of the questions surrounding the memos.

The AP review finds that the Steele dossier now appears to be a murky mixture of authentic revelations and repurposed history, likely interspersed with snippets of fiction or disinformation.

  Comments  