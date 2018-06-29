Autopsy confirms Texas church gunman died by suicide

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Devin Patrick Kelley. An autopsy released Thursday, June 28, 2018, by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, confirmed that Kelley, who killed more than two dozen people at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas last year, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. (Texas Department of Public Safety via AP, File)