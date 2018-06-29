The Latest: Lawyers say plea deal reached in warehouse fire

FILE - This Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Derick Almena at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. A lawyer says a plea deal is near for Almena, the central figure charged in connection with the Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers attending an unlicensed concert. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)