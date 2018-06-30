Supreme Court's Roberts is the new man at the 'center'

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts listens as President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday in Washington. The retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy means that the conservative Roberts probably will be the justice closest to the court’s four liberals, allowing Roberts to control where the court comes down in some of its most contentious cases. Pool via AP Win McNamee