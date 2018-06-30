Melania Trump weighs migrant visits with husband's policy

In this June 28, 2018 photo, first lady Melania Trump talks with Rodolfo Karisch, Chief Patrol Agent, Tucson Sector Border Patrol, as she visits a U.S. Customs border and protection facility in Tucson, Ariz. Melania Trump, an immigrant and a mother herself, wanted to find out more about how her husband’s strict immigration policy was playing out on the ground, especially among families that have been separated at the border. Two tours of detention centers along the southern border in a week gave her an explicit and sometimes grim view. Now the question is what she does with that knowledge _ and how she meshes it with her “hate” for dividing up families and belief in “strong borders.” Carolyn Kaster AP Photo