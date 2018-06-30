Evangelical leaders downplay potential Roe v. Wade reversal

FILE - In this May 13, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, right, gives a thumbs up as Liberty University president, Jerry Falwell Jr., left, watches during of commencement ceremonies at the school in Lynchburg, Va. For evangelical Christian icons like Jerry Falwell Jr., a Supreme Court that opposes abortion rights is their political holy grail. The Liberty University president is among many religious conservatives who suspect the Supreme Court vacancy President Donald Trump fills in the coming months will ultimately lead to the reversal of the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. Steve Helber AP Photo