Homeward bound: Star center John Tavares chooses Maple Leafs

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Detroit. Superstar center John Tavares is going home, agreeing to terms on a $77 million, seven-year contract with his childhood team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tavares announced his intentions on Twitter on Sunday, July 1, 2018. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo