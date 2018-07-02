Second lawsuit filed on behalf of another Brazilian mom

In this June 29, 2018, photo, Sirley Silveira Paixao, left, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum, listens on the phone with paralegal and interpreter Luana Mason to Denise Brown, director of Heartland Human Care Service, on the procedures Paixao needs to fulfill to get her son Diego released from immigration detention in Chicago. Paixao and her son arrived in this country from Brazil on May 22, and were separated shortly after. She was released on June 13 and has been living in Massachusetts. Diego was taken to Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo