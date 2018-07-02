Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.
Attendees at the "celebration of life" on Monday said they would remember Hiaasen for how he lived, rather than the way he died senselessly at the hands of a gunman. They sought solace with laughter and funny memories, but sobs occasionally punctuated the ceremony.
Hiaasen had just celebrated his 33rd wedding anniversary with his wife, Maria, whose birthday was on the day of the newsroom attack. His widow said Rob was her best friend and a loving, generous partner. "I'm going to try and hold him here," she said, clasping her hands to her heart.
