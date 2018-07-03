Journalists struggle to keep online threats from escalating

FILE - This Friday, June 29, 2018, file photo, shows letters and flowers forming a memorial at the State House, in Annapolis, Md., in honor of the five slain members of The Capital Gazette newspaper who were shot and killed in a newsroom attack. Online harassment from members of the public presents difficulties for the news outlets and journalists they target. The suspect in the deadly attack at the Capital Gazette had harassed the paper for years, but was never charged. Brian Witte, File AP Photo