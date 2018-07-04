Capital employees march in Annapolis Independence Day parade

Current and former Capital Gazette staff members march in the Annapolis 4th of July parade in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, July 4, 2018. The Baltimore Sun reports that a few dozen current and former journalists from the Capital Gazette, where five employees were shot to death, participated in the Wednesday evening parade, where they were greeted by supportive whistles, cheers and applause. Several staffers T-shirts reading "journalism matters," while others in the parade wore T-shirts that said, "press on." The Baltimore Sun via AP Jay Reed