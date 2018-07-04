AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

US official: Trump pressed aides about Venezuela invasion
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — As a meeting last August in the Oval Office to discuss sanctions on Venezuela was concluding, President Donald Trump turned to his top aides and asked an unsettling question: With a fast unraveling Venezuela threatening regional security, why can't the U.S. just simply invade the troubled country?
The suggestion stunned those present at the meeting, including U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, both of whom have since left the administration. This account of the previously undisclosed conversation comes from a senior administration official familiar with what was said.
In an exchange that lasted around five minutes, McMaster and others took turns explaining to Trump how military action could backfire and risk losing hard-won support among Latin American governments to punish President Nicolas Maduro for taking Venezuela down the path of dictatorship, according to the official. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the discussions.
But Trump pushed back. Although he gave no indication he was about to order up military plans, he pointed to what he considered past cases of successful gunboat diplomacy in the region, according to the official, like the invasions of Panama and Grenada in the 1980s.
The idea, despite his aides' best attempts to shoot it down, would nonetheless persist in the president's head.
___
Warm in blankets, Thai boys smile, joke with rescuer in cave
MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — Their skinny faces illuminated by a flashlight, the Thai soccer teammates stranded more than a week in a partly flooded cave said they were healthy on a video released Wednesday, as heavy rains forecast for later this week could complicate plans to safely extract them.
The 12 boys and their coach are seen sitting with Thai navy SEALs in the dark cave. The boys, many wrapped in foil warming blankets, take turns introducing themselves, folding their hands together in a traditional greeting and saying their names and that they are healthy.
The video lasting about a minute was recorded sometime Tuesday and was posted on the navy SEAL Facebook page Wednesday morning. The navy later released two more videos of the boys.
The boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach disappeared after they went exploring in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in northern Chiang Rai province after a soccer game June 23. The teammates, who were trapped inside when heavy rains flooded the cave, were found by rescue divers late Monday night during a desperate search that drew assistance from experts around the globe.
Authorities said the boys, who had also been shown Tuesday in a video shot by the British diver who discovered them, were being looked after by seven members of the Thai navy SEALs, including medics, who were staying with them inside the cave. They were mostly in stable condition and have received high-protein drinks.
___
Malaysian ex-PM Najib charged with breach of trust, graft
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was charged Wednesday with criminal breach of trust and corruption, two months after a multibillion-dollar graft scandal at a state investment fund led to his shock election defeat.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges. "I claim trial," he said in a barely audible voice as he stood in the dock at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur. A judge set bail at 1 million ringgit in cash ($250,000) and ordered Najib to surrender his two diplomatic passports.
The patrician and luxury-loving Najib, wearing a suit and a red tie, appeared calm and smiled as he was escorted into the court complex. He was arrested Tuesday by anti-graft officials over a suspicious transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.4 million) into his bank accounts from SRC International, a former unit of the 1MDB state investment fund that U.S. investigators say was looted of billions by associates of Najib.
Najib was charged with abuse of power leading to gratification under Malaysia's anti-corruption law and three counts of criminal breach of trust. Each charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Whipping is also a penalty but Najib would be exempt because of his age.
Malaysia's new attorney general, Tommy Thomas, who is heading the prosecution, said the 1MBD case has attracted global attention and "brought shame to the country." Najib's laywer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah protested the comment calling it "nonsense" and "coffeeshop talk."
___
Government allowing colleges to leave race out of decisions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said the government would no longer encourage schools to use race as a factor in the admissions process, rescinding Obama-era guidance meant to promote diversity among students.
The shift announced Tuesday gives colleges the federal government's blessing to leave race out of admissions and enrollment decisions and underscores the contentious politics that for decades have surrounded affirmation action policies, which have repeatedly been challenged before the Supreme Court.
The Obama administration memos encouraging schools to take race into account were among 24 policy documents revoked by the Justice Department for being "unnecessary, outdated, inconsistent with existing law, or otherwise improper." Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the changes an effort to restore the "rule of law," though civil rights groups decried the move and some universities said they intended to continue their diversity efforts as before.
The action comes amid a high-profile court fight over Harvard University admissions that has attracted the government's attention, as well as Supreme Court turnover expected to produce a more critical eye toward schools' race-conscious admissions policies.
The court's most recent significant ruling on the subject bolstered colleges' use of race among many factors in the admission process. But the opinion's author, Anthony Kennedy, announced his retirement last week, giving President Donald Trump a chance to replace him with a justice who may be more reliably skeptical of admissions programs that take race and ethnicity into account.
___
Trump talks to 3 more candidates for Supreme Court vacancy
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump spoke with three more potential Supreme Court candidates on Tuesday as a key senator privately aired concerns about one of the contenders.
As Trump weighs his options, he has heard from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has expressed reservations about one top potential nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, according to a person familiar with the call but not authorized to publicly disclose details of it. The activity around Kavanaugh was an early glimpse of the frenzied jockeying around the short list of candidates in the run-up to Trump's July 9 announcement.
With a narrow 51-49 GOP majority in the Senate, losing any Republican senator could begin to doom a nominee. Paul's objections echo those made by outside conservative groups over Kavanaugh, who is seen as a top contender for the vacancy but who activists warn is too much of an establishment-aligned choice.
Trump has said he'll choose his nominee from a list of 25 candidates vetted by conservative groups. Top contenders include federal appeals judges Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amul Thapar and Amy Coney Barrett — all of whom spoke with Trump on Monday.
"These are very talented people, brilliant people," Trump said Tuesday during an appearance in West Virginia. "We're going to give you a great one."
___
British police: 2 people critical near poisoned spy city
AMESBURY, England (AP) — British police declared a "major incident" Wednesday after two people were left in critical condition from exposure to an unknown substance a few miles from where a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.
The Wiltshire Police force said a man and a woman in their 40s were hospitalized after being found in Amesbury, eight miles (13 kilometers) from Salisbury, where Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned on March 4.
Police cordoned off a residential building in Amesbury and other places the two people visited before falling ill, but health officials said there was not believed to be a wider risk to the public.
The man and woman were hospitalized Saturday at Salisbury District Hospital, where Sergei and Yulia Skripal spent weeks in critical condition after being poisoned in March.
Authorities at first believed the latest victims might have taken a contaminated batch of heroin or crack cocaine.
___
On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue divisions
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are marking Independence Day with parades, fireworks and, for some, a renewed sense of pride in their 242-year-old nation. For others, a sense of a United States divided weighs heavy on its quintessential holiday.
From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common. Festivities are as elaborate as Macy's July Fourth fireworks show, as gulp-worthy as Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest and as easygoing as backyard barbecues. But in a country roiled with debate over what it means to be an American, there are even competing televised Independence Day events in the nation's capital.
The country's longest-running live national July Fourth TV tradition — PBS' broadcast of music and fireworks from the U.S. Capitol's West Lawn — is facing new counterprogramming from the White House, which is hosting its own concert and view of the National Park Service's fireworks show. Both shows feature different "American Idol" alums.
First lady Melania Trump said in a statement that the White House show would allow Americans to "tune in from their homes and be part of the festivities." PBS declined to comment.
In New York, the Macy's fireworks show over the East River promises 25 minutes of sparkle and "ahhhh," plus the West Point Band and entertainers including Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin and Keith Urban on NBC's broadcast. Earlier, competitive-eating titans will face off at Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on Coney Island, televised by ESPN.
___
What's a retired justice to do? Former justices show the way
WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than 30 years Justice Anthony Kennedy has lived by the Supreme Court's predictable calendar: hearing new cases beginning on the first Monday in October, arguments starting at 10 a.m. and near-weekly conferences with colleagues until the court adjourns in June. Soon, he'll have no fixed schedule.
Kennedy, 81, hasn't said what he'll do with all his upcoming free time. The three most recent retirees from the court — John Paul Stevens, David Souter and Sandra Day O'Connor — each charted somewhat different paths.
In announcing last week that he is stepping down, Kennedy said he wanted to spend more time with his family. Former clerks say Kennedy, a father of three and "Papa" to nine grandchildren, is an enthusiastic grandparent, one who has attended grandkids' T-ball games and ballet performances. He spoke at the high school graduations of two of his grandchildren this year and has talked about seeing "Hamilton" with his grandchildren on Broadway.
This summer, Kennedy is teaching at the University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law's program in Austria, a practice of his for decades. He's taught in some capacity for the California school since 1965, and the school's dean has already offered him any teaching gig he wants after he leaves the court, though Kennedy hasn't made any commitments.
Former clerks also noted Kennedy's longtime interest in China and said they could see him continuing to be an ambassador for the law and for civility in the legal profession.
___
Refugee who fled violence mourns daughter slain in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Little Ruya Kadir had sparkling eyes, a few basic belongings and not much else when she arrived in Boise, Idaho more than two years ago.
But at just six months old, she had the most important thing: A mother who loved her so fiercely that she left behind her homeland, her husband and everything she knew so Ruya would grow up in a safe place.
Ruya was at her third birthday party — complete with a pink doll-shaped cake and a Disney princess banner — Saturday evening when a man armed with a large knife attacked. Ruya and five other children were badly injured, along with the three adults who tried to protect them.
Timmy Kinner, a 30-year-old homeless man who had briefly been a guest at the apartment complex where Ruya lived, has been charged with first-degree murder and several other felonies in connection with the attack.
And Ruya's mother Bifituu Kadir is mourning her little girl, slain in the very community that was supposed to keep her safe.
___
NCAA prepares minority coordinators for head coaching jobs
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Camera lighting made beads of sweat emerge from Tony Elliott's forehead as he fielded questions ranging from football philosophy to something he could share about his private life.
The Clemson co-offensive coordinator paused, smiled and couldn't hide his joy about riding an all-terrain vehicle through the woods. The walls broke down as Elliott made a human connection with mock interviewer Jon Oliver in the best possible preparation he can get for a head coaching job.
Despite helping the Tigers win a national title, Elliott has never interviewed for a head-coaching job.
"Two phone calls," Elliott said.
College football as a public entity can't institute a Rooney Rule like the NFL, which compels teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching jobs. So instead of focusing all its efforts on the schools, the NCAA is putting some of its rising coaching candidates through its Champion Forum to better prepare them for the interview process.
