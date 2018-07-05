Macedonia jails 7 for beating deputy in parliament invasion

FILE- In this file photo dated Thursday, April 27, 2017, some scores of protesters to protest the election of a new speaker in the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia. A Macedonian court convicted seven men Thursday July 5, 2018, of attempting to murder lawmaker Zijadin Sela who was severely beaten by unidentified protesters during an invasion of the parliament on April 27, 2017, at the height of the country's political crisis. Dragan Perkovski, FILE AP Photo