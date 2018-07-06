Cardinal Tauran, who announced pope's 2013 election, dies

FILE - In this picture taken on Nov. 23, 2007., Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran of France walks at the Vatican. Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, the longtime Vatican diplomat and expert in interfaith relations who announced the election of Pope Francis to the world in 2013 with the famous "habemus papam," has died. The Vatican said Tauran died Thursday, July 5, 2018, at age 75. Plinio Lepri AP Photo