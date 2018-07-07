Anti-violence protesters want to shut down Chicago freeway

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, The Rev. Michael Pfleger, center, Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, and state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, right, led hundreds in a march down Michigan Avenue, carrying crosses for all those killed by Chicago violence in 2016 and to call for an end to violence in Chicago. Protesters planning to shut down a major Chicago interstate on Saturday, July 7, 2018, say they're trying to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that's claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city's poorest neighborhoods. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)/