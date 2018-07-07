Senate's McConnell on mission to reshape the courts

FILE - In this May 15, 2018, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pauses as he speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. With McConnell leading the way, President Donald Trump has been putting his imprint on the federal judiciary for generations to come. While the latest opening on the Supreme Court is commanding all the attention, the nominees to the lower courts are also consequential. More than 40 federal district and circuit court judges have confirmed by the Senate so far. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo