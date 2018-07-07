Indian police arrest principal, 5 others in rape of student

FILE - In this April 16, 2018 file photo, Indian women hold candles and placards during a protest against two recently reported rape cases, in Ahmadabad, India. Police in eastern India have on Friday, July 6, arrested a school principal, two teachers and three students after a teenage girl blamed them and another 13 schoolmates for repeatedly raping her for last seven months. Reports of rapes of women highlight the persistence of such violence in India despite a public outcry following the December 2012 fatal gang rape of a young woman in New Delhi. Ajit Solanki, File AP Photo