Syrian girl born without legs gets new prosthetics in Turkey

In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, Maya Meri is guided by a prosthetic specialist as she walks on prosthetic legs at a rehabilitation clinic in Istanbul. Maya, an 8-year-old girl from war-torn Syria who was born without legs, has been in the spotlight since images of her plight hit social media last month. Her father had made substitute legs for her from tuna cans, plastic tubes and fabric. But now Maya has new prosthetic legs from a clinic in Turkey. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo