The Latest: 2nd rescue underway at flooded Thai cave

In this image made from video taken Sunday, July 8, 2018, an emergency team carries a stretcher believed to be carrying one of the rescued boys from the flooded cave to a waiting helicopter in Mae Sai, Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand. Thailand's interior minister says the same divers who took part in Sunday's rescue of four boys trapped in a flooded cave will also conduct the next operation as they know the cave conditions and what to do. (Big Krean via AP)