A brief history of German neo-Nazi group NSU

FILE - The undated combo shows undated portraits of the ten people allegedly killed by the NSU, top row from left, Enver Simsek, Abdurrahim Ozudogru, Suleyman Taskopru, Habil Kilic and police office Michele Kiesewetter, and, bottom row from left, Mehmet Turgut, Ismail Yasar, Theodoros Boulgarides, Mehmet Kubasik and Halit Yozgat. The verdict in the trial against the Neo Nazi group is expected on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (dpa via AP)