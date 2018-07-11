Man killed, officer wounded in shootout following car chase

Police say a wanted man who led police on a car chase near Miami lost control of his vehicle and crashed, only to get out with an assault weapon and open fire on detectives.
Police say they returned fire as one officer was wounded, and later fatally shot the man.
Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta described the case. His statement says said detectives were searching for a 53-year-old man involved in a domestic violence-related abduction. They spotted him late Tuesday but he refused to pull over, leading to the chase and the crash.
Police say the man opened fire and ran, but was soon spotted, and was fatally shot during another exchange of gunfire.
Zabaleta said the detective was treated and released. The suspect's identity has not been released.
Comments