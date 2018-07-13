US, South Korea hold ceremony to return home war remains

Honor guards of South Korea and the United Nations Command (UNC) carry boxes containing the remains of two servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, during a mutual repatriation ceremony at Seoul National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 13, 2018. The United States and South Korea held the ceremony to return home the remains of two servicemen - an unidentified allied soldier, presumably American, and a South Korean soldier. (Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP) Jeon Heon-kyun AP