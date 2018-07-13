University of Minnesota president to step down next year

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2016, file photo, University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler speaks to the media in Minneapolis. Kaler said Friday, July 13, 2018, he will step down as president on July 1, 2019, at the end of his eighth year as university president. Kaler says he then plans a sabbatical before assuming a faculty position in the university’s Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP, File_ Aaron Lavinsky AP