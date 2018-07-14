UK police search for paraglider who flew over Trump resort

In this Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, a Greenpeace protester flying a microlight passes over US President’s Donald Trump’s resort in Turnberry, South Ayrshire, Scotland with a banner reading “Trump: Well Below Par”, shortly after the US President arrived at the hotel. Scottish police said the protester breached a no-fly zone over Turnberry hotel and committed a criminal offence. ( John Linton/PA via AP) John Linton AP