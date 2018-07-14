Trump wish for warm Putin ties highlights policy disconnect

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang. Trump’s persistence in pursuing a bromance with Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policy. While Trump speaks fondly of Putin and a desire for better relations with Moscow, the rest of the executive branch remains highly critical and deeply suspicious of the Russian president and Kremlin intentions (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, file)