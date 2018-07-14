Officer charged; anger over shooting of black man lingers

This Monday, July 9, 2018 photo, shows two homemade crosses part of a memorial in Kingsland, Ga., near the spot where 33-year-old Tony Green was fatally shot by a police officer. Authorities have charged the officer, Zechariah Presley, with voluntary manslaughter, saying Green was fleeing when he was shot June 20, 2018. Green’s family and friends say the slaying should be prosecuted as a murder. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum) Russ Bynum AP