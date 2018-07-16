Migrants allowed to disembark in Sicily after sharing plan

A woman is carried away on a stretcher after disembarking from an Italian Coast Guard ship in the port of Pozzallo, Southern Italy, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Another day’s worth of food and beverages was sent Sunday to a pair of military ships off Sicily as Italy waited for more European nations to pledge to take a share of the hundreds of migrants on board before allowing the asylum-seekers to step off onto Italian soil. (Francesco Ruta/ANSA via AP) Francesco Ruta AP