School starts early in West Bank village set for demolition

Palestinian girls line up at the start of the new school year, in the West Bank Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, Monday, July 16, 2018. The Palestinian ministry of education has decided to start the school-year early in the village in that is slated for demolition. The ministry says it’s trying to pre-empt any Israeli move by starting school early for 170 elementary students in Khan al-Ahmar and four nearby Bedouin communities. AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Nasser Nasser AP