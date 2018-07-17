The Latest: Obama notes politicians’ ‘utter loss of shame’

Former US President Barack Obama, centre, greets the Nelson Mandela’s widow, Graca Machel, left, with President Cyril Ramaphosa at right, as he arrives at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 to deliver the 16th Annual Nelson Mandela Lecture. Obama urged Africans and people around the world to respect human rights and equal opportunity in his speech to mark the late Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Themba Hadebe AP