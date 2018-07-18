Trial against US pastor resumes in Turkey

Ismail Cem Halavurt, the lawyer of jailed Andrew Craig Brunson who served as the pastor in Izmir, western Turkey, arrives at the prison complex in Aliaga, Izmir province, western Turkey, where his client is appearing on his trial at a court inside the complex, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. The 50-year-old evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina, faces up 35 years in prison in Turkey on charges of “committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member” and “espionage.” (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Emre Tazegul AP