Trump-Kim statement overpromised on return of war remains

FILE - In this July 7, 2018, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, arrive for a lunch at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea. More than a month after North Korea pledged to immediately return some American war dead, the promise is unfulfilled. Pompeo, who traveled to Pyongyang earlier this month to press the North Koreans further, said Wednesday, July 18, the return could begin “in the next couple of weeks.” Andrew Harnik, Pool, File AP Photo