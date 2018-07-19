In Syria, evacuation underway of pro-government villages

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, buses arrive in Tel el-Eis, the crossing between Aleppo and Idlib provinces, Syria, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. About 7,000 Syrians were expected to be evacuated from the two pro-government villages of Foua and Kfarya, ending their three-year siege by insurgents who control the surrounding areas. (SANA via AP) AP