Israeli police detain liberal rabbi over ‘illegal’ weddings

Liberal Rabbi Dubi Haiyun arrives for a prescheduled event at the President’s residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 19, 2018. Israeli police briefly detained Haiyun in the city of Haifa early Thursday morning on charges of performing “illegal” Jewish weddings without authorization of the country’s chief rabbinate. Jewish weddings in Israel can only legally be performed by the Orthodox rabbinate, which other streams of Judaism consider an impingement on religious freedoms. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Ariel Schalit AP