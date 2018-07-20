Translators stay in shadows, but Dems want Trump’s to emerge

FILE - In this November 1985, file photo, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, his wife Nancy Reagan and an aide, left, meet with Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, his wife Raisa Gorbachev and an aide in Geneva, Switzerland. After a week of erraticism by President Donald Trump about what really went on in his private meeting in Finland with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, history could use a fly on the wall. There were two _ their interpreters. And some Democrats want Trump’s to talk. Diplomatic translators speak when they’re spoken at, and that’s about it. They are innermost witnesses to international history, but ultra-discreet ones, tasked with reflecting as accurately as possible and in nearly real time the words and context of conversations crossing the language barrier. (AP Photo) AP