Defense bill would curb Cabinet control of nuclear agency

FILE - This Aug. 1, 2007, file photo, shows construction crews are seen as they work on early stages of a new mixed oxide fuel, or MOX fabrication facility at the Savannah River nuclear complex near Aiken, S.C. The agency that oversees the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile would essentially be removed from direct oversight under a defense policy bill being negotiated in Congress. The little-noticed provision is opposed by the Trump administration and senior lawmakers from both parties. The report cites series of delays and cost overruns at the NNSA, including a now-canceled project to reprocess weapons-grade plutonium and uranium into fuel for commercial reactors. The Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility has ballooned from $1.4 billion in 2004 to more than $17 billion.

The Post And Courier via AP

Grace Beahm