Mexico arrests construction overseer of collapsed school

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, volunteers and rescue workers search for children trapped inside at the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school where 37 people died in Mexico City. Mexican police said Sunday, July 22, 2018 they have arrested the construction supervisor who oversaw work at the elementary school and will charged him with homicide. (AP Photo/Gerardo Carrillo, File) Gerardo Carrillo AP