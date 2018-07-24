Focus shifts to DC as Charlottesville anniversary approaches

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Jason Kessler walks through a crowd of protesters in front of the Charlottesville Circuit Courthouse ahead of a decision regarding the covered Confederate statues, during a rally in Charlottesville, Va. Kessler, a white nationalist, is seeking a court order that would allow him to stage an event marking the anniversary of last year’s rally in Charlottesville. U.S. District Judge Norman Moon scheduled a hearing Tuesday, July 24, on Kessler’s request for a preliminary injunction that would compel the city of Charlottesville to issue him a rally permit for August. (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP, File) Zack Wajsgras AP