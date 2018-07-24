The Latest: Toronto City Council urges ban on handguns

Messages people wrote are shown on a makeshift memorial, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Toronto, for the victims of Sunday’s shooting. Canadian investigators said Tuesday there was no link to terrorism in the mass shooting that killed two people and wounded 13 as they continued to probe the life of the 29-year-old gunman for clues to what prompted the rampage that targeted diners at restaurants and cafes in a popular Toronto neighborhood. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) Mark Blinch AP