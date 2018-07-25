Ohio’s special US House election last stop before November

FILE – In this Thursday, July 19, 2018, file photo, Danny O’Connor, a Democrat serving as recorder of Franklin County, Ohio, listens as Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks to O’Connor’s campaign supporters at the Democrat Party office in Delaware, Ohio. O’Connor and Ohio state Sen. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, are running in a special congressional election on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, to determine who will fill out the final months of the term of former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, a Republican who retired in January 2018, before both candidates face off again for the retired lawmaker’s seat in the Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, general election. The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File Jonathan Quilter