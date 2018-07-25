Trapped Syrian White Helmets live in fear, seek a way out

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, rescue workers move a victim from site of airstrikes in the al-Sakhour neighborhood of the rebel-held part of eastern Aleppo, Syria. The call to get ready came at night. In the raging war zone of southwestern Syria, with enemy government forces on the march, the 98 White Helmets were told to bring spouses, children and but a few belongings to two collection points. Fabled rescuers themselves now in need of rescue, they embarked on a hair-raising journey through Israel, a supposed enemy, enroute to reluctant haven in Jordan, a country already burdened with multitudes of refugees. One woman gave birth along the way, many colleagues were left behind to a fate uncertain, and Syria called the multinational operation by several Western powers a crime. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP, File) Uncredited AP