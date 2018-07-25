Manzanar detainee who revealed reason for WW2 interment dies

In this May 12, 2011 photo, Aiko Herzig–Yoshinaga poses in Gardena, Calif. Herzig-Yoshinaga, who uncovered proof that thousands of Japanese-Americans incarcerated in the United States during World War II were held not for reasons of national security but because of racism, has died at age 93.Bruce Embrey, co-chair of the Manzanar Committee, told The Associated Press Wednesday, July 25, 2018, that Herzig-Yoshinaga died July 18 at her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via AP) Gina Ferazzi AP