Taiwan denounces China moves to limit its global profile

In this July 6, 2018, photo, travelers stand near a signboard at the American Airlines check-in counters at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing. China is applauding U.S. airlines for bending to its demand that they cease referring to Taiwan as its own country on their websites, as American Airlines, Delta and United are among a wave of international carriers to remove references to Taiwan on their websites ahead of a Wednesday, July 25, 2018, deadline set by Chinese authorities. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Mark Schiefelbein AP