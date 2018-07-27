The Latest: Administration says 1,820 children reunited

Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a shelter for immigrant minors in Chicago, while Oliveira was taken to various facilities across Texas. As the government faces a fast-approaching Thursday deadline to reunite hundreds of families, it is shifting the responsibility for their well-being to faith-based groups primarily in Texas and Arizona. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Eric Gay AP