Emails: Lawyer who met Trump Jr. tied to Russian officials

FILE - In this file photo taken on May 30, 2018, Bill Browder, a U.S.-born Britain-based financier, talks to The Associated Press’ reporters after leaving the anti-graft prosecutor’s office in Madrid, Spain. Moscow lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya’s role in the drama over the Trump campaign’s Russian connections is rooted in her fight against Browder, who has become a leading critic of the Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) Francisco Seco AP