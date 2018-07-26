Mexican journalist seeking asylum released from US detention

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2009, file photo, Mexican journalist Emilio Gutierrez Soto smiles as he listens to attorney Carlos Spector speak during a news conference in El Paso, Texas. Gutierrez, detained in a remote West Texas immigration facility while asking the U.S. government for asylum, was released from detention Thursday night, July 26, 2018. (Victor Calzada/The El Paso Times via AP, File) Victor Calzada AP