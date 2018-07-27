Extraordinary drug dog worries Colombian cartel

Drug dog Sombra, has helped detect more than 2,000 kilos of cocaine hidden in suitcases, boats and large shipments of fruit, sits outside the police station in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Colombian police recently revealed that the Gulf Clan, a cartel that boasts its own guerrilla army, has offered a reward of $7,000 to whoever kills or captures Sambra. Fernando Vergara AP Photo