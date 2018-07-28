Taliban official says group spoke with US official

FILE - This April 6, 2016, file photo shows Alice Wells, the U.S.’s top diplomat for South Asia, during her meeting with Syrian refugees at the International Airport of Amman, Jordan. The senior Taliban official says the insurgent group has held the first direct talks with the U.S. official in a preliminary discussion about future plans for peace negotiations. This week’s meeting with Wells, was an attempt to jump-start talks on ending Washington’s longest military engagement, a senior Taliban official told The Associated Press early Saturday, July 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh, File) Raad Adayleh AP