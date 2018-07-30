Sarah Nor, the mother of Norliakmar Hamid, a passenger on missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries after she attended a briefing on the final investigation report on missing flight MH370 in Putrajaya, Monday, July 30, 2018. Malaysia issues a safety investigation report with detail analysis after a renewed search by a private U.S. firm for missing Flight 370 in the southern Indian Ocean ended two months ago without finding the wreckage. The plane disappeared in March, 2014 with 239 people on board while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Sarah Nor, the mother of Norliakmar Hamid, a passenger on missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries after she attended a briefing on the final investigation report on missing flight MH370 in Putrajaya, Monday, July 30, 2018. Malaysia issues a safety investigation report with detail analysis after a renewed search by a private U.S. firm for missing Flight 370 in the southern Indian Ocean ended two months ago without finding the wreckage. The plane disappeared in March, 2014 with 239 people on board while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Vincent Thian AP Photo
New report highlights gov’t shortcomings in MH370 mystery

The Associated Press

July 30, 2018 03:14 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

An independent investigation report released more than four years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared is highlighting shortcomings in the government response that exacerbated the mystery.

The report reiterated Malaysia's assertion the plane was deliberately diverted and flown for over seven hours after severing communications. It said the cause of the disappearance still cannot be determined and the "possibility of intervention by a third party cannot be excluded."

It's presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean. The report issued Monday followed a second, private search that failed to find the plane.

Family members of those onboard the plane said they were frustrated as there were many gaps in the investigations and questions left unanswered.

The plane with 239 people on board vanished March 8, 2014.

