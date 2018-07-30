10 Things to Know for Today

This June 23, 2018, image from multiple police cam videos provided by the Minneapolis Police Department shows a chase between Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly and suspect Thurman Blevins, in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released the body camera video Sunday, July 29 from the two police officers in the fatal shooting of Blevins, with the footage showing the man shot from behind after a frenetic foot chase and what appeared to be a gun in his hand. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP)