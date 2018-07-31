The Latest: Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries

FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo President Donald Trump hugs Senate candidate Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., during a campaign rally in Fargo, N.D. The conservative Koch brothers’ network declared July 30, that it will not help elect Cramer, the Republican Senate candidate in North Dakota, turning its back on the GOP in a marquee election — at least for now — after determining that the Republican challenger is no better than the Democratic incumbent Heidi Heitkamp.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Evan Vucci AP